The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that some thugs were arrested with weapons on their way to Ogbabede in Ajekeya in the ongoing Kogi state governorship election.

The PDP on its official Twitter handle said “#KogiDecides2019 Some @OfficialAPCNg thugs arrested with weapons on their way to Ogbabede in Ajekeya. @inecnigeria@PoliceNG@USEmbassyAbuja@UKinNigeria@officialKolaO@_musawada”

#KogiDecides2019 Amade Godwin Edime, a member of Governor Yahaya Bello’s campaign team from Egume is moving round Anyigba with armed @PoliceNG men on Election Day intimidating voters @officialKolaO @inecnigeria @USEmbassyAbuja @UKinNigeria pic.twitter.com/YeN8CoMNDS — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) November 16, 2019

#KogiDecides2019 Voting is ongoing at PU 002 Adogbe Shade by Fish store, Mopa Muro LGA, meanwhile @OfficialAPCNg thugs are threatening @OfficialPDPNig supporters not to vote in the unit @PoliceNG @officialKolaO @_musawada pic.twitter.com/lrS0N53YLy — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) November 16, 2019