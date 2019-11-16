Joel Osteen, Senior pastor of Lakewood Church has announced that American rapper, Kanye West will be ministering at their Church this Sunday.

The announcement was made on Lakewood Church’s verified handle on Instagram on Friday.

READ ALSO: Kanye West speaks on bipolar disorder, stigma



The announcement stated,” This Sunday we have an inspiring service planned that includes a brief conversation with Pastor Joel and Kanye West at the 11am service!

“We’re looking forward to seeing you this weekend! Service and parking are always free at Lakewood Church. “





