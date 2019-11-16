The Director-General of the Goodluck Jonathan/Namadi Sambo Campaign Council in 2011, Senator Dalhatu Tafida, has said that former President Goodluck Jonathan did not do well during his tenure.

Tafida in an interview with the Sun said: ” My candid opinion, my honest opinion, he didn’t do well. He was a bit sectional. That is my own observation. How could he forget somebody from the north who left his job to come and work for him just suddenly like that? There must be somebody from his own kitchen cabinet who said no, ignore him, he already has a job. Otherwise, I am surprised and many other things.

If you notice also, all those who were major ministers, people who could do whatever they liked in their ministries, were from the south. You can see somebody like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, she was more powerful than even the vice president because she was the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance.

So, she was everything. In some cases, she would be more powerful than even the president himself. Then of course, the Minister of Petroleum would only remit whatever she wanted to the Central Bank from the sale of our crude and so on.

So, you could see how powerful these people had become. You cannot name one person, not one from the north. Think also about the Secretary to the Government who also was from the south again, I’m talking about my colleague, the former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim. He was very powerful. So, anybody who leads a government along sectional lines, I think will not succeed.

I think so. But you know I can’t blame him much because he is a young man, he didn’t have much experience. I remember during my send-forth party, which he attended, one of my comments was that we hoped he wants to be somebody who doesn’t care about his tribe because he comes from a minority tribe in terms of size and therefore, I am sure he was going to do very well. And that was what I said. But that didn’t work the way I expected.

Tafida also said that some ministers in Jonathan’s government were more powerful than the President himself

Well, we knew there were some of his ministers that were doing anything they liked. As I always say, the Minister of Petroleum had gone astray; she was taking money here and there, doing whatever she liked.

There were complaints about the missing 20 billion dollars in the Central Bank. She knew some money was missing, so they got one of the senators in charge of finance to go and make sure that that report of the missing 20 billion dollars is wrong, that he got his figures wrong. So, I was just surprised how the Central Bank Governor could be wrong, somebody who was keeping the money, was told that he was wrong.

Somehow, that is how the government went astray to the extent that even the Governor himself, the Governor of Central Bank, was about to be sacked when he ran away. He left the office, he abandoned his office and left. They were about to seize his passport and so