Protests have erupted across Iran after the government unexpectedly announced it was rationing petrol and increasing its price.

Prices rose by at least 50% on Friday as subsidies on petrol were reduced.

READ ALSO: Bolivia At least five farmers killed in clashes



The authorities say they want to free up money to help the poor.

Iran is already suffering economically due to stiff sanctions imposed by the US after Washington decided to pull out of the 2015 deal with other powers on curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

One person was killed during protests in the central city of Sirjan. State news agency Irna said there were clashes with police when protesters attacked a fuel storage warehouse and tried to set fire to it.

Several more people were injured.

Other cities were also affected including the capital, Tehran, Kermanshah, Isfahan, Tabriz, Karadj, Shiraz, Yazd, Boushehr and Sari.

In several cities, dozens of angry motorists blocked roads by turning off car engines or abandoning vehicles in traffic.

Videos posted online purportedly showed motorists in the capital, Tehran, stopping traffic on the Imam Ali Highway and chanting for the police to support them.