i. LIVESCORE

This app welcomes anyone looking forward to just checking scores, it is also quick to update once the goals happens, the latest version features team line-ups and in-game stats too.

ii. FORZA FOOTBALL

Forza provides live scores, line-ups, goal videos, tables, scoring charts, disciplinary/transfer news and lots more.

iii.TRANSFERMARKT

The football nerd’s dream website is also available in app format. It’s arguably the best out there for its breadth of appearance data, and though the mobile version isn’t as good as its browser big brother (and also mainly in German) you can find stuff on here that other sites won’t have.

iv. BT SPORT

BT Sport’s allows flicking between matches seamlessly, but most impressively their ‘Enhanced Player’ allows you to re-watch any goals or big incidents via the timeline at the bottom of the screen. If you miss kick-off and want to watch the match from the start, just scroll back and enjoy. It’s also compatible with Google Chrome cast, so you can beam it straight to your tally if needs must.