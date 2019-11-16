The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki and leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shittes , Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, Omoleye Sowore the convener of the planned RevolutionNow protest preferred to be kept at the DSS instead of Kuje or Suleja Centre

The DSS in a statement “Setting the records straight,” said that against the wrong perception that the Service held these persons in defiance to Court Orders, it is obvious that they rather chose be looked after by the DSS.

The reason for such choice is not far-fetched. It is simply because the Service’s holding facilities are good and within acceptable international standards.

The DSS statement eads: “There has been outcry about alleged illegal detention of some notable persons undergoing trials at the Courts and disobedience to Court Orders by the Service.

“To put the records straight, the Service wishes to advert public attention to the circumstances that warranted the custody of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) and Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in its facility.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the duo had appealed to the Courts to be left in the custody of the Service instead of being taken to the Correctional Centres.

“Well meaning Nigerians are equally witnesses to the case of Omoleye Sowore, who, on a similar order of the Court, was to be remanded at the Kuje or Suleja Centre but preferred to be kept at the DSS.

“Everyone, also, saw what eventually played out with El-Zakzaky, when he opted to be returned to the custody of the Service even as the Court had granted him leave to seek medical care in India. These were choices these personalities made on their own volition.

“Since their stay, the Service has continued to extend the best courtesies to them.

They are allowed access to people and use of other facilities like telephones, gymnasium, TV, newspapers and medical facilities.

“Among others, their families and trusted persons bring them food of their choices on daily basis. There could not have been better treatments than these.

“It is not in the character of the DSS to join issues with persons or groups. Yet, silence should not be golden at a time like this. For its compliance to democratic norms, the Service owes the Nigerian public a duty to explain some of its activities. This is more so that these are oftentimes grossly misunderstood or misrepresented.

“Once again, the Service restates its commitment to a strong partnership with the media and other stakeholders including opinion leaders. It is not averse to criticisms and therefore welcomes constructive engagement from all and sundry.

“It will continue to conduct its operations within the bounds of the law and importantly be guided by that time tested axiom of Usman Dan Fodio that conscience is an open wound and only the truth can heal it.”

The DSS on Thursday had said it was prepared to release Mr Omoyele Sowore, but waiting for appropriate persons to take his delivery.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations' Officer of the Service disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.



He said appropriate persons were yet to turn up to take his delivery adding that he would be released once the processes were concluded

According to him, it is only appropriate that those who stood surety for him present themselves and have him released to them.

“While all those that have so far shown up are not directly concerned with the matter and therefore unqualified; many others have either chosen to grandstand or politicise it to achieve hidden interests.

“The service reassures the public that it will not waste a second to release Sowore if the proper processes are followed,” he said.

He said the service had in the last few days, continued to witness deliberate campaigns of calumny, threats and aspersions against it.

Afunanya said the DSS would not, for any reason, join issues with its Mudslingers adding that the role of the media was to be neutral and remain champions of truth.

“It is even more disappointing that Mr Femi Falana, who is a senior lawyer, would wrongly guide his client and supporters.

“He is rather playing to the gallery and mobilizing miscreants to subvert the Service and other state authorities.

“He has excellent relationship with the DSS.But in the circumstance, he has refused to reach out to him over the case like he had on previously related ones.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Service restates its commitment to the rule of law and particularly respect to the court,” he said.

The information officer calls for calm but stated that the service would not be intimidated or harassed into hasty actions.

Afunanya had denied reports in some sections of the media that operatives of the service opened fire on alleged protesters who stormed its facility on Nov. 12.

He said the operatives had stood in defence of their facility when some group of persons made unruly attempts to forcefully break into DSS to effect the release of Sowore.