Abuja – The Computer-Based Test Proprietors Association of Nigeria (CPAN) has lauded the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for using biometric technology in the conduct of its examinations.

The President of CPAN, Mr Maxwell Akwuruoha made the commendation at an event to mark CPAN first National Symposium in Abuja on Saturday.

Akwuruoha said that the technology had helped curb examination impersonations and double registration in national examinations.

Agriculturist advocates mega mills to boost rice production



He said since 2011, the board was the first to use technology with the use of biometrics as a means of enrollment.

According to him, the symposium is coming at a time when CBT proprietors around the country are compelled to get their centres ready for the 2020 academic year.

“We are having this symposium at a time where proprietors around the country are actually compelled to get their centres ready for the 2020 academic and business year.

“My address on this discuss will be on using the National Identity Number (NIN) to check impersonation on WAEC, NECO, NABTEB common entrance and JAMB exams.

“JAMB has been the first and most effective body that has tried to use biometric enrolment as a means of identification in the exam environment,”.

Also, Mr Chuks Onyepunuka, General Manager, Information Technology/Identity Database, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) noted that a robust system had been put in place to capture legal residence of Nigerians.

He noted that the unique qualities in humans were the eye and the fingers adding that it was the responsibility of NIMC to manage the identity of Nigerians. (NAN)