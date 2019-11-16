Jonathan, who was expecting to cast his vote, stepped out of his house at 8:30 a.m., but met only journalists as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials were yet to arrive at the venue.
“Are you an electoral officer, where are they?” The former president asked a journalist at the venue.
“Well this is where I will vote, but since they are not here yet, let me go back inside.
11:03AM: Materials are leaving to various polling unit in Otuoke, Bayelsa state. #BayelsaDecides #KogiDecides #KogiBayelsa2019 #AITElection2019 pic.twitter.com/2uFqcK3jBt— OfficialAITlive (@OfficialAITlive) November 16, 2019
Kogidecides2019: APC thugs arrested with weapons in Ogbabede, says PDP
“You see now, youths of nowadays, you need to do more,” he stated.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that at the time of filing this report at 10:30
JUST IN: INEC Officials, Materials Absent at President Jonathan's Polling Unit #BayelsaDecideshttps://t.co/P4OlR3TmFE— Nigeria Info FM 99.3 (@NigeriainfoFM) November 16, 2019
