Mr. Oscar Onwudiwe the National President, Aka Ikenga, an association of Igbo professionals, has said that no tribe can try to undo President Muhammadu Buhari’s mess, not even Hausa, it has to be another Fulani man.

This came as he also said that the for a president of Igbo extraction in 2023 is not in the interest of Ndigbo.

Onwudiwe said that only another Fulani man can come and clear the mess and nobody will say it is an ethnic issue. No tribe can try to undo Buhari’s mess, not even Hausa, it has to be another Fulani man. It has to be a Fulani man and a Muslim. Anyone from Southern Nigeria who wants to take over in 2023 will suffer what Buhari can’t suffer.

Onwudiwe speaking with the Sun said: ‘That’s correct. It is correct that it should be the turn of the Southeast. It is also correct that a large number of Southeast people are also hoping and praying that equity will find a place in the hearts of those who determine who becomes president.

But my personal opinion is that please scrap zoning but make sure that a Fulani man becomes president in 2023 – that’s my personal opinion and I’m proud to say this but I know that a lot of people from my area [ South-east ] will like to stone me for saying this but they should listen to my reason for saying this.

He lamented that the problems created by the present government of the All Progressive Congress can not be cleared by the Igbo man that wants to be president.

The mess that Buhari has created, and the incompetence that has been planted in all the ministries and in the Armed Forces by this administration, nobody from another ethnic group can come and say he will uproot them without having a war in his hands.

Such a person will inherit a kind of mess he can’t understand. He will inherit incompetence in all the ministries and agencies of government left by Buhari, and how will he uproot them? The type of people this present administration has recruited into , Customs, Immigration and other agencies, how do you uproot them?

How do you now want to tell them that you want competence and ask them to write and that if they pass you retain and if they that they will go, how do you tell them that? Such a fellow will now have a tribal war on his hand. The truth is that the North has become too dependent on government as of livelihood, and Buhari’s government has further consolidated that.

He went further to say that he will not vote for any Igbo man that president in 2023 saying that such Igbo president will be killed saying :’Any Igbo man that aspires for 2023 will have problem if he eventually gets there. It is either he survives there, and have no name and reputation, and won’t be able to go back to his village again with his reputation intact. But if he wants to do the right thing, they will kill him.’

I will never vote for anybody from the Southeast who wants to be president in 2023 for all these reasons I have stated above because I don’t want the person to fail. It is only anybody I don’t love from the Southeast or the South that I can vote for as president in 2023 because I know they will kill the person. The only way such a fellow can survive is that if he gets there and decides to completely forget and ignore the Southeast and continue to dance to the tune of the Fulani. Even if he does that his chance of survival is not guaranteed because General Aguiyi-Ironsi got the shopping list of northerners, and did everything to please them but did they not still kill him? Was Ironsi part of the January 1966 coup? No. He only quelled the coup, but did they still not kill him? Did former President Goodluck Jonathan not do everything to please the North, especially the Fulani, did they still not call him clueless? Did they not abuse him? Did they not throw him out?

So what are we talking about? Any Igbo man that aspires for 2023 will have problem if he eventually gets there. It is either he survives there, and have no name and reputation, and won’t be able to go back to his village again with his reputation intact. But if he wants to do the right thing, they will kill him. If Nigeria will remain one country, we need a Fulani man as president in 2023, but such Fulani man must not only be knowledgeable but he must also be a courageous man, and also have conscience.

I want a Fulani man to take over from Buhari in 2023 but the Fulani man must have knowledge. He must have the knowledge that he is not pleasing the South but that he is protecting himself to change things. I’m being brutally honest in saying this. Such a Fulani man must have courage to face those who are eager to pursue personal interests rather than national interests. He must completely lock them away so that he can do what he wants to do.