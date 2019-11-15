Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has directed the commencement of the reclamation of lands belonging to Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Port Harcourt for the restoration of the lost glory of the institution.

Speaking during a Courtesy Visit by the Executive Committee of the Comprehensive Old Boys Association (COBA) on Thursday, Governor Wike directed the State Surveyor General, the Permanent Secretary, Lands and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education to commence the process for the restoration of the school.

He said: “We will work together to reclaim the school. The Surveyor General must start immediate works to map out the original lands belonging to the Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Port Harcourt.

“By Monday, the Permanent Secretary, Lands will start issuing quit notices to those illegally occupying the lands of the school. The quit notices should be for a month.

“The Honourable Attorney General will be notified to look out for any frivolous orders. On this matter, we are prepared to ensure the restoration of Government Comprehensive Secondary School “.

The Governor decried a situation where residents of the area will illegally encroach on school land. He appealed to members of Comprehensive Old Boys Association to help the State Government educate members of the public on the need for the restoration of the school.

He said that the need to restore the institution should not be subjected to unnecessary sentiments. He said the State Government will not shy away from resolving the challenges facing the education sector.

Governor Wike said that the State Government will not fold its hands and allow illegal occupants ruin the school. He said that the illegal squatters will be fenced off.

On the plea by COBA for the Rivers State Governor to recall the sacked Permanent Secretary of Lands, Governor Wike said the former Permanent Secretary sabotaged a government programme, leading to the sanction placed on him.

In his remarks, the National President of COBA, Dr Sodum Abe congratulated Governor Wike for his victory at the polls, describing it as duly earned and well deserved victory.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for his investment in the education sector, especially the restoration of old schools across the state.

He said: “Your Administration is the only one that is reconstructing schools it is selfless governance that places education at the forefront. Great leaders take Education seriously and Rivers people are fortunate to have a great leader in you.”

He appealed to the Rivers State Governor to take steps to dislodge illegal squatters at the Government Comprehensive Secondary School and also reconstruct the school.

The National President of the Comprehensive Old Boys Association also urged the Rivers State Governor to restore the curriculum of the school.