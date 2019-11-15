The Supreme Court has held that President Muhammadu Buhari was right not to have submitted his academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The court, while giving reason for dismissing the appeal by the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, held that Buhari was eminently qualified to contest the last presidential election.

The court held that contrary to claim by the appellants, no law requires a candidate to submit his/her academic certificates to INEC before being allowed to contest election.

The Supreme Court also held that the constitution does not require one to possess secondary school certificate to be qualified, but that schooling up to secondary school, without possessing the result of the final examination was sufficient.

It said, Buhari did not only show that he has secondary certificate and rose to the rank of Major General in the Army, attended military training, became the nation’s Head of State, could communicate in English and possessed primary school leaving certificate, all to the satisfaction of INEC.

The court upheld the decision of the PEPC on the issues of Buhari’s qualification and possession of relevant certificates.

It resolved issues 1 and 2 against the PDP and Atiku.