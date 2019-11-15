Sen. Biodun Olujimi, (PDP-Ekiti South), who was newly sworn in, has lauded Nigeria’s judiciary for upholding the course of justice in the country.

Olujimi gave the commendation on Friday during a visit by a delegation from Ekiti State to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Olujimi was sworn in on Thursday following a judgement of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna which declared her winner of the Ekiti South senatorial election held on Feb. 23.

Olujimi replaced the former Senate spokesperson, Adedayo Adeyeye.

She said that winning her appeal had further strengthened her confidence in the Nigerian judiciary.

The senator called on her opponent to join hands with her in working for the good of their contitutuents.

“I went to it (Judiciary) without the necessary confidence, being a female, two; without a governor, three; without the ruling government at the centre behind me and yet, justice was done.

“I doff my hat to the judiciary.

“I also want to use this opportunity to call on my brother, my friend, who was my opponent in the race and at the tribunal, Sen. Adeyeye, to please let us put all hands on deck and ensure that the senatorial district is promoted because it is by doing this that the future will be bright for us and for the people.

“What has happened is just the travails of democracy, which we all subscribed unto it,” she said.

Olujimi, who thanked her constituents for their support, pledged to do more for them and ensure that there was development in the Ekiti South Senatorial District.

Earlier in his remarks, the traditional ruler of Omuo-Ekiti, Oba Noah Okinbaloye, said that they were in the Presidential Villa to intimate the vice president on some of their needs such as roads, electricity and having a tertiary institution in Omuo kingdom.

The monarch said Osinbajo promised to look into their plight and do his best to address them.

(NAN)