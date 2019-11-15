.Asks national chairman to redeem image, be fair to Buhari

The Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Dr. Lukman Salihu, has knocked the National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for acting illegally by running the party without a functioning National Executive Committee (NEC).

He said Oshiomhole should respect the Constitution of the party by ensuring full functioning of all the organs of the party including the National Executive Council (NEC), which he said has presently been put in abeyance by the Oshiomhole – led executive.

Past relationship between Legislature, Executive not helpful to anyone – Lawan

Dr. Salihu, who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Thursday on personal capacity as APC member and as a Nigerian, said “every day Oshiomhole runs the party without constituting NEC he is running the party illegally”.

The Director General criticised the national chairman for reneging on his promise on assumption of office to promote internal democracy in APC.

He said: “I am worried by the way he directs the party because this is not the Adams we all know.

“Asking him to convene the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) was based on his conviction while assuming office.

“In a declaration on 2018 at Hilton hotel, Oshiomhole said he will promote internal democracy and that all organs of the party will meet regularly in accordance with the APC Constitution.

“He also stated in the declaration that he will run the party based on the Constitution.

“NEC meeting was last held in August 2018. But today NWC is running the party and taking the position of NEC and national congress.

“We need to query him, how do you institutionalise the party when you don’t respect the law of the party.

“The only way out is to resuscitate NEC which is the only organs that can put the party in order. Leaders of the party should ensure it is reconvened.

“My advice to Comrade Adams is that he needs to quickly recover his image. He should free himself from the powers misdirecting him”.

Dr. Salihu also castigated the former Edo Governor for not living up to the expectation of reconciling warring factions in states chapters of the party, thereby leaving APC vulnerable to implosion.

“We are living with the danger of Zamfara being reincarnated. We can win the election in Bayelsa and court will vacate us. By now Adams should have been in Bayelsa to reconcile aggrieved members. I don’t think he has visited any state chapter to reconcile members since he came to office.

“The reality is do we want to wait till we lose election in Bayelsa. Are we working to win election or the party is giving us the right leadership to win election”.

He said Oshiomhole by destabilising the party is not been fair to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said President Buhari has left the administration of the party in the hands of the Oshiomhole – led national leadership and it would not be fair for the national chairman or any of his executive to put the party asunder.

In furtherance of his charge on Oshiomhole two days ago, Salihu said he does not have any regret for issuing the statement.

“Nobody has called me on the issue, not even any of the governors. There was no meeting of the governors where decisions were taken on the issue”.