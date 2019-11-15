Chief Damishi Sango, the embattled Plateau Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday formally stepped aside by handing over to his deputy, Mr Amos Gombe.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Sango’s resignation was announced by retired Lt.-Gen. Jeremiah Useni, the leader of the party in the state.

Useni, also PDP governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting in Jos on Friday.

“Sango is no more our state chairman as directed by the National Secretariat but now a member of PDP Board of Trustees (BOT).



“Mr Amos Gombi, his deputy, is now the acting chairman of PDP in the state. This was done to settle whatever crisis we were having.



“Left for us the leaders of the party in the state, there is nothing like PDP I and PDP II because we are one big family undivided.

“The allegation that Sango collected money from the headquarters for 2019 general elections was not true because three of us signed for whatever stipends given to us by the National Secretariat.



“So, the insinuations raised against him (Sango) were but false and a disservice to him,” he stated.



Useni, who was flanked by his running mate, Mr James Dalok, described PDP as a big family devoid of any form of division and ready to reclaim its stolen mandate at the Court of Appeal.



“Our appeal is coming up on Nov. 22, with great and strong belief that we shall emerge victorious.



“But no matter the outcome of the appeal, we shall end up at the Supreme Court because I will never give up the fight.



“I am a dogged fighter, and never give up. That’s why I attended all the sittings at the Election Petition Tribunal to the end.



“What I want from you people is your continuous prayers for God to help us reclaim our stolen mandate,” Useni said.

