The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the All Progressives Congress

(APC) for sending armed thugs to invade the venue of the meeting of its

leaders, including Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and the PDP

candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, in Lokoja on Friday.

The party said that several hooded APC thugs, armed with automatic

rifles and other dangerous weapons, invaded the venue of the meeting

which had Governor Makinde, Engr. Wada, his running mate, Hon. Samuel

Aro, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, as well as

other party chieftains in attendance.

A statement by PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan said it took the resistance of the security personnel attached to Governor Makinde to save the situation, which would have turned calamitous, as

the people of Kogi who were around the venue were already poised for a

stiff confrontation.

The PDP said the APC ought to have known by now that their reliance on

thugs and violence cannot thrive, as the people are ready to defend

their state in this election.

The party therefore urged in the Inspector General of Police Mohammed

Adamu to caution the APC as well as put every measure in place to check

the activities of APC’s thugs so as to ensure a hitch free, transparent

and credible election on Saturday.

It as well called on the people of Kogi state to remain alert and resolute

in their determination to assert their will despite the machinations

designed to undermine their spirit at the election.

The PDP asked Nigerians to hold the APC and Governor Yahaya

Bello responsible should any harm whatsoever befall any of it’s member

during the period of the election.

