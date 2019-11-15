Many people have been reportedly killed as a petrol tanker on Friday burst into flames at Toll gate, Ota area of Lagos-Abeokuta highway.

Lives lost as tanker falls and explode in sango Ogun state yesterday 😭……#ogunstateexplosion pic.twitter.com/mJf9T4RHKU — Trendinngnews (@trendinngnews) November 15, 2019

The have petrol tanker was said to skidded off the road, which resulted in the fire at 12.14 a.m.

The fire was extinguished around 4.00 a.m.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance (TRACE) Corps Spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi released a video of the inferno.

Akinbiyi , said the TRACE Corps, Fire Service agents, Federal Road Safety Corps , the police, the NSCDC, Naval officers and the Army were all on ground for rescue operations.



“Nevertheless, they can go through the Old Ota Road to link Awolowo Road down to Sango under bridge to link Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway,” he said.

