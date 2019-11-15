Many people have been reportedly killed as a petrol tanker on Friday burst into flames at Toll gate, Ota area of Lagos-Abeokuta highway.
Lives lost as tanker falls and explode in sango Ogun state yesterday 😭……#ogunstateexplosion pic.twitter.com/mJf9T4RHKU— Trendinngnews (@trendinngnews) November 15, 2019
The fire was extinguished around 4.00 a.m.
The Ogun State Traffic Compliance (TRACE) Corps Spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi released a video of the inferno.
“Nevertheless, they can go through the Old Ota Road to link Awolowo Road down to Sango under bridge to link Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway,” he said.
