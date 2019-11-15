The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has for umpteenth times called on security agencies particularly the military to allow the people of Bayelsa and Kogi states vote their choice in Saturday’s governorship election.

Prince Secondus while condemning the needless killing of a voter in Nembe Bayelsa state on Wednesday urged security operatives not to compromise their value and drag their reputations in the mud in the eyes of well meaning election observers and watchers.

The National Chairman said in a statement from his media office on Thursday that the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate in Bayelsa state should send a message to everyone that God does want continued bloodletting of innocent citizens.

“Nigerians expect all stakeholders in the Bayelsa election to see divine hand in the disqualification of blood thirsty APC out of the race and respect it. That is a consequence of impunity and it should send a signal to all.

He said that from inception APC knew that they were never wanted in Bayelsa state but continued with the help of operatives to heat up the state to frighten voters out of the ballot box.

“Even before the voting God has shown his mighty hands and cleared the violent prone APC out of the race.

Prince Secondus also has strong word for security agencies over Kogi state where the want away Governor Yahaya Bello has deployed all devious means including violence to thwart the will of voters in Kogi state.

National Chairman said that it would be disgraceful if the nation’s military will allow a civilian governor sow military uniform and deploy it on a Election Day for purposes of intimidating voters and swaying the election results.

Finally, Prince Secondus urged PDP members and supporters in the two states to refuse to be intimidated by coming out in their numbers to vote and defend their votes.