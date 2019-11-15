Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the Judiciary is the most powerful arm of Government, regretting that the strength of the judiciary has been lost due to fear.

Addressing the Governing Council of the Eastern Bar Forum during a Courtesy Visit at the Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday, Governor Wike noted that it is the responsibility of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to strengthen the Judiciary.

“In terms of being powerful, the Judiciary is the most powerful arm of Government. But they have lost that power due to fear.

“The NBA needs to strengthen the Judiciary. People are saying that the NBA is now a toothless bulldog. I am not the one saying so, people are saying it.

“As lawyers, we have the responsibility, as conscience of the society, to make sure that the right thing is done”, he said.

Governor Wike said that the Rivers State Government will partner with the Eastern Bar Forum to promote the rule of law. He said that the State Government will continue to work with associations with the right disposition.

On street trading and illegal motor parks, Governor Wike informed that with the successes recorded by the Task Force, the State Government will establish an Agency to consolidate on the gains.

He urged the Eastern Bar Forum to work together and promote a common front. He said that individual interest should not supercede the group interest.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Governing Council of Eastern Bar Forum, Long Williams commended Governor Wike for his support to the bench and Bar. He said the Rivers State Governor has developed the right infrastructure to promote the rule of law.

Williams also praised the Rivers State Governor for the general development of Rivers State.

He invited the Governor to the last quarterly meeting of the Eastern Bar Forum. He said the meeting is one of the most important meetings of lawyers in the country.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for the successes recorded by the Task Force on Street Trading and Illegal Motor Parks, saying that it should be transformed into an agency for sustainability.