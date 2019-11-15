A 40 -year-old businesswoman, Margret Mummy-Anthony, on Friday, said she makes an average of N120, 000 monthly from selling ‘kunu’, ginger and ‘zobo’ drinks.

The businesswoman, who resides at Narayi area of Kaduna, made this disclosure in an interview.

Kunu is a local drink made from millet while zobo is a drink made from Roselle leaves.

She recalled how she started the business in 2017 with N2, 000 only, but expanded her business this year with a N40, 000 loan she received from the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

“I now sell other soft drinks with my kunu and zobo; I make an average sale of N4, 000 daily even though, I don’t have a shop yet. As you can see, customers are coming to my stand to get a drink because of the busy area; so the business is less stressful,” she said.

She said that she has been able to pay her bills and help her family through the business.

Mummy-Anthony lauded NDE for the support accorded small businesses and expressed the hope of getting a shop one day with the assistance of the directorate.

She called on women to desist from staying idle and start a business no matter how little, as according to her, success is a gradual process.