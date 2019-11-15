

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the public apology and kneeling

by the Chairman of the APC Kogi state campaign council, Kaduna state

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, confirms that even the APC agrees that Governor

Yahaya Bello does not merit a second term.

Armed robbers kill police officer in Nasarawa State

The party pointed out that the genuflection by El-Rufai is also a direct

confirmation that the failed Governor Bello cannot lay claim to any

genuine vote at the November 16 governorship election.

The PDP noted that the Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shuaibu, also

knelt before the Kogi people to beg for Yahaya Bello which further shows

that it is public knowledge that the governor misused the opportunity

given to him to lead the state.

The party in a statement by it’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said unfortunately, the apology is coming too late in the day and cannot be

accepted by the people of Kogi state, whose lives, Yahaya Bello had

turned into a living hell in the last four year.

“Moreover, Yahaya Bello openly confirmed that he is irredeemable as he

stood without any sign of remorse while El-Rufai and the Edo State

deputy governor begged the unimpressed scanty crowd.

“Governor El-Rufai and the APC ought to have counseled Yahaya Bello at

the time he was busy suppressing, insulting, abusing and making life

unbearable for the people of Kogi state as if there will not be a day of

reckoning.

“The irreversible fact is that the day of reckoning has come. The people

of Kogi state have moved beyond Yahaya Bello and the APC. They are

already moving on with the PDP candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, in their

determination for a new order in their state and there is no looking

back”, said the party.

The PDP, however, advised Governor El-Rufai to assist Governor Bello in preparing his handover notes as he will surely face a crushing defeat at the polls,

tomorrow.

