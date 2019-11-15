The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the public apology and kneeling
by the Chairman of the APC Kogi state campaign council, Kaduna state
Governor Nasir El-Rufai, confirms that even the APC agrees that Governor
Yahaya Bello does not merit a second term.
The party pointed out that the genuflection by El-Rufai is also a direct
confirmation that the failed Governor Bello cannot lay claim to any
genuine vote at the November 16 governorship election.
The PDP noted that the Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shuaibu, also
knelt before the Kogi people to beg for Yahaya Bello which further shows
that it is public knowledge that the governor misused the opportunity
given to him to lead the state.
The party in a statement by it’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said unfortunately, the apology is coming too late in the day and cannot be
accepted by the people of Kogi state, whose lives, Yahaya Bello had
turned into a living hell in the last four year.
“Moreover, Yahaya Bello openly confirmed that he is irredeemable as he
stood without any sign of remorse while El-Rufai and the Edo State
deputy governor begged the unimpressed scanty crowd.
“Governor El-Rufai and the APC ought to have counseled Yahaya Bello at
the time he was busy suppressing, insulting, abusing and making life
unbearable for the people of Kogi state as if there will not be a day of
reckoning.
“The irreversible fact is that the day of reckoning has come. The people
of Kogi state have moved beyond Yahaya Bello and the APC. They are
already moving on with the PDP candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, in their
determination for a new order in their state and there is no looking
back”, said the party.
The PDP, however, advised Governor El-Rufai to assist Governor Bello in preparing his handover notes as he will surely face a crushing defeat at the polls,
tomorrow.
