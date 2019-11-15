A policeman was on Thursday shot dead by a gang of armed robbers, who were on the trail of a bank customer, around Awolowo way in Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The man who was said to have withdrawn a huge amount of money from a bank in Ikoyi was riding on a commercial motorcycle, when the armed gang ambushed him, shooting sporadically.



The commercial motorcyclist carrying the man had in a bid to evade the gunshots, speed off. However, the robbers gave them a hot chase snatching a bag they thought contained the money, unknown to them it was a laptop in the bag.

According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, the suspected robbers had snatched the bag, driving against traffic to escape. They, however, ran into policemen on patrol, leading to a gun battle.

“ It was not a bank robbery, but a case of traffic robbery. A policeman was shot dead during a gun battle between the policemen and the robbers. Another policeman and a commercial motorcyclist were also injured.”

Bala further stated that the Anti-Robbery Squad of the Lagos State Police Command is investigating the case as efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects.