Former Minister of Information, Chief Alex Akinyele, is dead.

According to a statement by Constantine Akinfolarin Akinyele, on Thursday said that his father died Thursday night after a brief illness.

He said: ‘With thanksgiving for his life, I am sad to announce we lost our father and grandfather Chief Alexander Opeyemi Akinyele earlier today after a brief illness May his soul rest in peace. He will be missed by his children, grandchildren, family and friends’.

Chief Alex Akinyele, who was 80.

Alex Akinyele, born to Pa Akinyele a soldier and an ex-serviceman, attended all Saints Primary School Ondo, Gboluji Grammar School Ile-Oluji and St. Andrew’s College Oyo.

He graduated from University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University. He was secretary general and president of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).