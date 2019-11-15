Former Minister of Information, Chief Alex Akinyele, is dead.
According to a statement by Constantine Akinfolarin Akinyele, on Thursday said that his father died Thursday night after a brief illness.
He said: ‘With thanksgiving for his life, I am sad to announce we lost our father and
Chief Alex Akinyele, who was 80.
Alex Akinyele, born to Pa Akinyele a soldier and an ex-serviceman, attended all Saints Primary School Ondo, Gboluji Grammar School Ile-Oluji and St. Andrew’s College Oyo.
He graduated from University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University. He was secretary general and president of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).
