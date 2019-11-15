The Police Command in Bayelsa, has assured of its readiness to provide adequate security during Saturday’s governorship election in the state.



SP Asnim Butswat, Spokesman for the Command disclosed this while speaking on Friday in Yenogoa.



He said that the Command had put in place a robust security arrangement to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.



But swat urged political parties to play by the rules as the police would not hesitate to wield the big stick to forestall security breach.



He said restriction of movement across the state will commence at midnight.

“Political parties and their supporters are hereby warned to desist from engaging in any act of violence capable of disrupting the poll.

They are further advised to abide by the Peace Accord they earlier signed and to cooperate with security agencies.



“Security agencies have been ordered to enforce restriction of movement both on land and on waterways, as from 12 midnight of Nov. 15 to 7p.m., of Nov.17, 2019.



“Movement of persons, vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles will be restricted as from 12 midnight of Nov. 15 to the end of the voting.



“The electorate are advised to come out and exercise their franchise by casting their votes for candidates of their choice,” Butswat said.



31,000 policemen have been deployed to the state by the police high command to provide security during the poll . (NAN)

