Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has again urged his challenger, Chief Great Ogboru of the All Progressive Congress (APC), to join hands with him to build the state.

Okowa, who was a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 governorship election, made the appeal on Friday in Asaba.

He thanked God for the Appeal Court’s verdict of Friday in Abuja, upholding his victory as duly elected governor of the state.

The governor was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie.

“This is a reaffirmation of the events of the March 9th when more than 900,000 Deltans voted for the re-election of my administration.

“On the Sept. 20, the Tribunal ruled that I (Okowa) was validly elected and today, Nov. 15 is further reaffirmation of that by the Appeal Court.

“We asked the opposition to join us in building a stronger Delta,” he said.(NAN).