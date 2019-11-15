Youths of Essien Udim in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District where the appeal court ordered for re- run election within 90 days have advised the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio against participating in the re-run elections in view of the odds against him.

In a press statement issued in Uyo on Friday, under the aegis of “Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Youths Frontiers” and signed by the Chairman, Mr. Victor Mbebe, the youths advised Akpabio to concentrate on his present appointment as a minister and forget the re- run election which will not favour him.

“It is totally appalling to note that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio is unrepentantly struggling for a position that is of lesser financial endowment compared to his present office,” Mbebe said.

The youths further listed the odds against Akpabio during the re- run election to include previous vote disadvantage, unpopular party in Akwa Ibom state, voters’ indifference regarding his performance in the last election and the die- hard attitude of his supporters which may result in another bloody outcome.

The youths advised Akpabio to focus on the Niger Delta Ministry which has more financial advantage than the position of senator describing it as a misplaced priority.

“It is surprising that one would rather choose an office that only has a N220 million zonal Intervention projects allocated to it, to a ministry with a budgeted sum of N23 billion as presented by Mr. President for the year 2020 and the NDDC which has been added to that ministry, with a bigger budget allocation.

“It would interest the minister to note that we the people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District will not fold our arms to watch this giant position slip away on a platter of gold. So, he should know that resigning his position to contest the re-run is highly catastrophic at a time like this,” the group added.

The youth group also observed the re-run election was ordered in only Essien Udim Local Government Area while Akpabio needs over 38, 000 votes to upturn his defeat.

The youth group argued the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not fold their arms and watch Akpabio take all the votes, just as the people of the senatorial district would not be happy in the event Akpabio loses out as minister and cannot regain his lost mandate.

“Concurrently, having considered the odds involved in this re-run, we want to advise the minister to disappoint his cosmetic supporters by not resigning his position as minister for the re-run.

“Let him concede defeat and move on with his life. He is not going to die if he doesn’t return to the Senate. If he does the otherwise, then nothing would be able to avert his impending apocalypse,” the youths warned.