Two persons were injured when fire gutted a storey building behind Tejuosho Market in Yaba, Lagos on Thursday.

The Director General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the fire, caused by power surge, was put out by rescue officials and Lagos State Fire Service.

He said that the fire started from one of the rooms before escalating to other parts of the building.Oke-Osanyintolu said that the intensity of the fire had caused physical cracks of the building.

He, however, said that no loss of life but two male adult sustained injuries.

(NAN).