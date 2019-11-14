Prominent Islamic scholars in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday took turns to explain why the Saraki dynasty will never go into extinction in Kwara State in particular and Nigeria in general.

The clerics spoke at the 7th remembrance prayer for the late kingmaker of Kwara politics and Second Republic Senate Leader, Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki held at ‘ Charity Home’ opposite the Saraki’s GRA residence in Ilorin, the state capital.

The clerics including the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Salihu, Sheik Suleiman Dan Borno and Sheikh AbdulRasaq Imam Aduagba were unanimous in their views that the late Saraki’s philanthropist gesture and kindness towards the commoners, especially the aged was legendary.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin noted that Saraki’s contributions to the growth and development of Ilorin and the old Kwara State remained unbeatable.

He recalled how the late politician erected water tanks in every parts of Ilorin metropolis to provide water for the people, construct bridges across the popular Amule river of Ilorin to aid vehicular movement at a time when he had not even ventured into partisan politics.

Quoting copiously from the Holy Qur’an, Imam Salihu said “Saraki will forever live in the mind of the people, especially, the poor and the aged who he spent all his wealth on during his lifetime.”

The Chief Imam, who said Saraki was more of a philanthropist than a politician added that “Baba Saraki’s kindness towards the commoners was not seasonal. He always attended to the needs of his people regardless of whether it’s time of politics or not.”

He admonished Nigerian politicians to emulate Saraki’s exemplary conduct by spending their monies on assisting the less privileged members of the society, noting that government could not alone provide the needs of the people.

Sheikh Aduagba, in a brief sermon noted that Saraki lived for the commoners, adding “this is the reason why the name Saraki keeps resonating in both the local and national affairs.”

He noted with delight that Saraki’s heir, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki was following the footsteps of his father in making the comfort of the commoners the fulcrum of his political endeavour.

The prayer session was well attended by the political associates and supporters of the immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

The state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Engr Kola Shittu, the chairman of ABS Mandate office advisory council, Alh AbdulRaheem Olesin and the Director General of the office, Alh Musa Abdullahi and the only PDP member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. AbdulRaheem Agboola were some of the dignitaries that attended the prayer.