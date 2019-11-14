If there is one thing that has confined Vivian Okere, 39, to the prison of worry, it is her massive frame. Vivian believes being obese denied her the chance of finding her missing ribs, as she is still single.

She will give her eyeteeth for anything to have a slim figure. For her, denying herself breakfast and lunch would just be helpful in her search for a breathtaking figure.

Though Adeyemi Fuad, 25, skips breakfast, it is due to the demand of his job as a factory worker must resume very early in the morning and would not be free until the afternoon but skipping meals does not bother him because he is now used to it.

Even when health is widely regarded as wealth, experts argue that the importance of nutrition and the damage of skipping meals are still severely underestimated.

Over the years, studies have revealed that the best time of the day to eat and retain more nutrients in the body in the morning. The hint, according to health experts, for why breakfast is supposed to be important is in its name, which is believed to be a piece of advice to break an overnight fast.

However, is the age-long cliche that crowns breakfast as the most important meal of the day a mere hype without substance? According to a dietician, Sarah Elder, the body uses a lot of energy stores for growth and repair through the night.

Elder explains that eating a balanced breakfast helps to up the energy in the body, as well as protein and Calcium used up during the night.

Also, researchers have established that those who made breakfast the largest meal consumed in a day have a lower Body Mass Index (BMI) than those who consumed large dinner or lunch in a US study that analysed the health data of 50,000 people for over seven years.

Breakfast helps to reduce daily calorie intake and can improve insulin insensitivity, which can be a risk for diabetes, the study further revealed.

For nutritionists, the importance of nutrition and diet cannot be over emphasized. They submit that while a nutritious diet does a lot of good to the body, an unhealthy diet opens floodgates of diseases and conditions that include blindness, obesity, anaemia, preterm birth, cardiovascular diseases, et al.

In 2017, studies reported by the ‘Journal of the American College of Cardiology’, for example, showed a strong correlation between a healthy breakfast and a healthy heart.

In the study, those who repeatedly skipped breakfast were discovered to be more likely to develop atherosclerosis- a disease that occurs when the arteries narrow and becomes hard due to the buildup of unhealthy deposits that are still sticky.

This, according to the study, could lead to a heart attack, stroke, bigger waistline, high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels.

While the benefits of eating breakfast have been found to include prevention of weight gain, lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, et al, tapping into the benefits, experts say, is heavily dependent on eating the right foods.

Consultant physician urges examination of child’s frequent bed-wetting

Commenting on what to eat for a healthy breakfast and why breakfast must not be toyed with, Adedamola Ladejobi, a certified personal nutritionist and a weight loss expert had this to say:

“After going for at least seven hours (the period you were asleep) without food, I believe it is safe to say that breakfast is something that should not be toyed with, It should be taken seriously.

“Even though you were asleep for most of the time, it does not change the fact that you went without food and after a while, breaking that fast is important. 99 per cent of the healthiest food is lightweight. Not only do they satisfy you, they do not impede your daily performance but rather help you perform better.”

Ladejobi recommends bread or sandwiches with a splash of Mamador Light Fat Spread for cholesterol and Trans-fat- free meal.

“The Mamador Light Fat Spread blends perfectly well. It has a buttery taste that is rich and creamy. t works hand in hand with your bread, pancakes, sandwiches and toasts to give a delicious yummy and well-deserved breakfast to start your day.”

For Omobolanle Akin- Fatodu, Assistant Brand Manager, Mamador, Mamador Light Fat Spread is designed to make breakfast more interesting for its consumers as it caters for their general well being and health.

“Packed with a lot of healthy ingredients in the right proportion, the Mamador Light Fat Spread not only makes breakfast more interesting for you but also contributes to your general well being.

It contains no cholesterol so you can spread it generously on your bread, crackers, sandwiches, or shawarma wraps without worrying about the cholesterol level.

It also boasts of essential vitamins that are highly recommended for both adults and kids for better bones, teeth and perfect body functions, which invariably means fewer visits to the doctor,” she explained.

Meanwhile, there are various other studies that have shown that consuming breakfast greatly decreases hunger throughout the day.

For instance, a report by WebMD on food recipes clarifies that breakfast kick-starts consumer’s metabolism help to burn calories throughout the day. “It also gives the required energy needed to get things done and helps to focus at work or at school.”

However, a lot of people skip breakfast to avoid extra calories. By eating a high fibre, nutrient-filled breakfast early in the morning, you are actually less likely to be hungry throughout the day.

But, by eating breakfast to start your day, you will jumpstart your metabolism and be well on your way to reach your health goals, say experts.

It is, however, incomprehensible why many people in Nigeria, especially Lagos are skipping the morning meal, considering the various evidence by experts to show the importance of taking breakfast.

The report by WebMD further cited other reports that linked eating breakfast to good health, including better memory and concentration, lower levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol, and lower chances of getting diabetes, heart disease and being overweight.

According to recent market research by NPD group as quoted by oats overnight website, approximately 18 per cent of males and 13 per cent of females between the ages of 35 and 54 skip breakfast in the US.

This data may not be different in Nigeria. What this indicates is the fact that people are always on the move, hasting to get out in the morning, hence skipping breakfast and not considering the health implications.

A nutrition consultant and CEO of Carib Health Ltd, based in Lagos said that adding breakfast to your eating pattern is a major step to improving your lifestyle.

“Food is fuel. Many studies have emphasized the importance of breakfast. If you want to make the most of your day, fuel your body early with the right stuff.”

Speaking on this development recently, Ipsit Chakrabarti and Chioma Mbanugo, Deputy Managing Director and Category Marketing Manager, PZ Wilmar, respectively, said the company is determined to make breakfast tastier and healthier for Nigerians.

“To make your breakfast tastier, creamier and healthier, Mamador has launched the Mamador Light Fat Spread. This spread can be enjoyed with bread, throw in some eggs and vegetables and you have a soft and sumptuous sandwich.

If you are a toast lover, lay the Light Fat Spread on your bread slices, add your eggs, and make crunchy toast bread with a moist juicy interior. If you are about to confuse this new tasty spread with the Mamador classic spread, don’t!”

“The Light Fat Spread, being lighter and tastier, is perfect to spread on bread, crackers, pancakes and waffles to make your best breakfast meals more delicious.

The Mamador Light Fat Spread doesn’t just make your meal taste better; it also makes your meals healthier.

Having no cholesterol and being trans-fat free, it is your perfect breakfast partner, leaving your breakfast with not just a rich buttery taste but also 7 essential vitamins – vitamins A, D, E, B6, B12, folic acid and Niacin.

So if want your breakfasts tastier, healthier, juicier and more exciting, choose a Mamador breakfast with the Light Fat Spread,” they said.