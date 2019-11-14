An uproar on Wednesday engulfed the Nembe Ogbolomabiri in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State as suspected armed thugs unleashed mayhem with some persons feared dead as supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were involved in a bloody clash.

A Radio Bayelsa OB van bus driver, identified as Simon Onu, was hit by flying bullet and died on the spot as he tried to maneuver his vehicle from the troubled spot while a member of one of the political parties identified as Ayemi Obiene was also hit by bullet.

The governorship campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was slated to hold in the area was disrupted while Governor Seriake Dickson in company of the candidate of the party, Senator Douye Diri, were expected at arrive the venue.

It was learned that problem started when some supporters of one of the political parties started defacing posters and flags of the rival party.

Serious shooting by armed men reportedly rocked the King Koko Square venue of the campaign as party supporters were waiting for the dignitaries to arrive.

The attackers, it was also learnt, opened fire on the Protocol bus of the Bayelsa State Government House along the junction between Bassambiri and Ogbolomabiri.

Some journalists covering the rally were also caught in the cross fire as many others sustained different degrees of injury.

The trapped journalists were however rescued and moved out of the troubled area by armed military personnel.

Confirming the shootings, spokesperson of the Nembe Chiefs Council, Chief Nengi James, said there was a clash between rival supporters of the PDP and APC in Nembe resulting in injuries.

He said: “I can confirm that supporters of the PDP and APC clash in Nembe with some persons sustaining various degree of injuries, but however, no death has been recorded.”

Also, a prominent indigene of the area and former senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district, Senator Nimi Barigha-Amange, has condemned in its entirety the act of provocation and violence unleashed on the community by supporters of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

In his statement, Chief Senator Nimi Barigha-Amangi, noted that the approved venue for the PDP rally was King Koko Square and instead of going about their normal business of the day, they went about chanting war songs around the community terrorising and molesting passersby.

Chief Barigha-Amange said that this was uncalled for, because other parties did use the same venue for their rallies which was very peaceful and rancour-free.

He, however, warned that no individual should hide under any political platform to breach the already existing peace and harmonious relationship amongst the people in Nembe.

He called on the various security agencies in the area to redouble their efforts in stopping trouble makers from further terrorising the peace loving people of Nembe in name of politics as no group would be allowed to overrun the Nembe community.

The Police Public Relations officer, Asinim Bustwart, was yet to respond as at press time.