The Sokoto State House of Assembly (SSHA) on Thursday in Sokoto passed into law a Bill for a law to amend the states appropriation law 2019.

The bill provided for a balanced budget and effective resource utilisation by the government.

Reports gathered that the passage of the bill followed a motion moved by the House Majority Leader Alhaji Bello Ambarura (APC- Illela), during plenary

Recall that Sokoto Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, had on Nov. 7, in a letter to the Assembly requested for the review of the bill.

This he said was to enable the state government access to a supplementary budget of over N1.5 billion for the recurrent expenditure in the 2019 approved budget.

Presenting the bill Ambarura, said that it aimed at ensuring balanced budget and effective resource utilisation in the conduct of government business.

“The funds have been harmonised by moving funds from where surpluses are observed to address the deficit sectors in the interest of the state,” he noted.

The members in a voice vote unanimously passed the bill.

The Deputy Speaker Alhaji Abubakar Magaji presided over the passage.