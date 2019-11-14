.Seeks punitive measure against child traffickers

Against public outcry that greeted a bill on anti – social media and hate speech pending at the Senate, the upper chamber said it is yet to pass the bill.

The Senate said the bill is undergoing parliamentary lawmaking process which could either be passed or rejected.

Senate spokesperson, Sen. Godiya Akwashiki, told Senate correspondents on Wednesday that Nigerians should exercise patience while the process lasted.

His explanation indicates that the Bill proposing death by hanging or life jail term on promoters of hate speech may eventually be passed or be killed if it is discovered that it will create hardship for the citizenry.

Recall that on Tuesday, “A Bill for an Act to provide for the prohibition of hate speeches and for other related matters,” sponsored by Senator Aliu Sabi Abdullahi, passed first reading.

Senator Akwashiki said: “We have a process of enacting a law or an act in the National Assembly or in the state Assembly. The process starts with the First reading, when the Leader of the Senate will read it for the first time.

“The Second reading is taken after the bill has been subjected to debate on the floor of the Senate. Once a bill scale second reading, it has to go to the committee and would return to the house again.

“If it is a bill that will represent the wishes and interest of Nigerians, it will scale second reading. If it is a bill that will create hardship for the people of Nigeria and crisis, it will be killed on the floor of the Senate by senators when it comes for second reading.

“I want to urge Nigerians to exercise patience with me Senate because it is not wise for me nor legally right for me to discuss a bill that has not been mentioned for the second time on the floor of the Senate.

“When the bill comes for second reading, then you will know where it is heading or what the Senate intends to do. I want to assure you that even if the bill scale second reading on the floor of the Senate, we are working for the progress and betterment of Nigerians. We are representing the local people even in the village.

“That bill even if it scales second reading, it will protect your interest (as journalists) and give you immunity to make sure you do your job justifiably without fear.”

Earlier, during the plenary, the upper chamber of the National Assembly also mandated its Committees on Women Affairs and Youth Development as well a! that of Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to conduct an investigative hearing on child trafficking in the country with a view to proffer solutions, and to submit their report within two weeks; and implored all the agencies that are responsible to curb and eliminate child trafficking and trafficking in persons to be more effective in the discharge of their duties.

The resolutions of the Senate followed a motion, titled, “the menace of Child Trafficking in Nigeria,” sponsored by Senator Barau, I. Jibrin (Kano North).

Leading debate on the motion, Senator Jibrin pointed out that if the trend is not nipped In the bud, it is to capable of bringing about a child slavery system in the entire country thereby destroying “our future generation and negatively affecting the image of our country within the comity of nations.”

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who presided over the plenary, in his remarks, said that “it is one evil turning into a serious menace and we have to do everything to tackle it.”