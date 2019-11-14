The Executive Director, Leoht Africa, Bunmi Aliu has said that the Retail Sourcing Fair 2019 is a strong meeting point for the private sector and the retail value chain which is the backbone of Nigeria market.

NACCIMA means – Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines Agriculture

She made this disclosure at the 2019 Retail Sourcing Fair and China Brand Show being organized by the Leoht Africa and the Atlantic Exhibition, in Lagos with over 250 manufacturers across various sectors from China and other manufacturers from across Sub- Saharan African countries participating.

Aliu explained that in September 2018, Leoht Africa established its office in Lagos believing that there is a good opportunity for future growth and development and that Lagos is well-positioned as the commercial hub for the West Africa region and is key for its work in sub – Saharan Africa.

UNDP advocates establishment of peace commission in Benue

According to her, our mission is always simple, to provide a route to market, market penetration and expansion strategies. As a leading Consultant in this region, we have worked with many of the leading and global players. Over the past years, we have successfully collaborated and worked with sales promotion organisations from across the World exclusively in sub-Saharan Africa offerring insight and access into African market and bringing export and sustainable partnership throughout the region.

“We have monitored the impressive growth of Independent market retailers and the retail sector in Nigeria which is now recognized by the global retail index as the largest retail market in Sub – Saharan Africa with retail sales of over $185billion in 2018.

She said the Retail Sourcing Fair 2019 has doubled in size saying “we are focused on establishing a presence for global manufacturers in key markets on the continent.

“Our focus apart from international manufacturers also help local manufacturers to expand into other Africa markets. We are pleased that this year beyond the visit and partnership we have established with the local markets and the Iyalojas and Babalojas, we have welcomed as well buyers from other West African countries who are visiting the event this year.

“We are also excited about new designs and African manufacturers at the Home Grown: Best of Africa pavilion, a new area focussed on manufacturers and with a talent for producing extraordinary products from across Africa.

“The China brand show makes its debut in West Africa this year, across a wide variety of industries in collaboration with the Ministry of the commerce of China of the People’s Republic of China. It has seen huge success in major countries after its launch in 2002 in countries such as the USA , Vietnam and major cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas.

She extends her immense appreciation to their partners at the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Lagos State Government, supporting associations as well as appreciating international partners; Retail Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce of the Peoples Republic of China.

Also speaking, the founder of the Atlantic Exhibition, Mr Ayo Olugade said this year’s Fair is designed in such a manner as to promote and grow international sales and also local sales by annexing the power of collaboration , partnership and mutual understanding among all tiers of the value chain from the manufacturers to the wholesalers, retailers and the end-users themselves.

He also expresses his gratitude to those who partnered the Fair including Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Mines, Industry and Agriculture; Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI); Ministry of Commerce, People’s Republic of China; the Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria, (FADAN); Lagos State Government Trade Development Bureau and the Retail Council of Nigeria.

On her part, Iyaloja – General of Lagos, Mrs Folasade Tinubu – Ojo urges Nigerians to take advantage presented to them by the 2019 Retail Sourcing Fair/ China Brand Show especially the quality products brought from China.

She said the Nigeria retail sector is experiencing a transformation that is shaped by changing consumers preferences.

The immediate past president of National Association of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, (NACCIMA), Iyalode Alaba Lawson commended the organisers of the Fair for bringing “far China to our doorstep”.

She urged Nigerians to make use of the opportunity saying ” this is the real networking that we can take hold of and this is the real networking we can make to build our own economy.