Ahead of the final EURO 2020 qualifier against Slovakia in Rijeka, Croatia squad gathered in the capital Zagreb.

Coach Dalic spoke to the press, “Andrej Kramaric will arrive today, but will most likely return to his club as he has not trained for 7 days.

So we do not want to risk him. Matej Mitrovic was due to play yesterday but during the final training he felt a problem again and he will be looked at today. If there are any doubts with him we will not risk him either”.

“Ivan Rakitic did not play for Barcelona, he felt his tendon. He will be here today and we will take a look at him and if there is a problem he will also return to his club,” Dalic revealed.

Cagliari midfielder Marko Rog has been called up to the squad to cover for Rakitic, whilst Hajduk defender Josip Juranovic joins the squad to cover for Mitrovic.

Croatia needs one point to guarantee qualification for EURO 2020, but coach Dalic says they will be seeking all three points on Saturday.

“We are not going for a point, we must seek victory. We must not be overwhelmed by the result in Slovakia (4-0),” said Dalic.