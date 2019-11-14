An Australian policeman has been charged with murder over the shooting death of an Aboriginal teenager in a case that has drawn national attention.

Kumanjayi Walker, 19, died after being arrested at a house in the Northern Territory (NT) on Saturday.

His death has sparked community anger and protests across the country.

Constable Zachary Rolfe, 28, was arrested on Wednesday, NT Police said. He will plead not guilty to murder, a police union said.

Mr Rolfe was granted bail following a court hearing and has been suspended with pay.

Police said they would also conduct an internal investigation into the shooting in Yuendumu, a remote community 300km (190 miles) north-west of Alice Springs.

The territory government has called for calm amid rising community tensions that have seen crowds converge on the police station in Yuendumu.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said he acknowledged the Yuendemu community – 85% of whom identify as indigenous – was “hurting and grieving”