Ibadan – First Bank Group Managing Director Adesola Adeduntan says the country’s development requires resourceful youths in formal education and entrepreneurship with ability to provide solutions to problems.

Adeduntan spoke in Ibadan while delivering an address at the ongoing University of Ibadan Convocation Ceremony and Founders’ Day.

He observed that building the next generation of good leaders and credible entrepreneurs would involve improving the quality of youths through critical thinking solutions.

“We need to increase the quality of our youths; not only increase through their formal education but through increasing their problem solving mindset and qualitative synopsis.

“This could be achieved by leveraging online courses, branding the school curriculum and provision of world web access in higher institutions,’’ he said.

In his address entitled: “A journey defined’’, he said that he achieved his dream of being a chief executive officer of a big enterprise through purposeful and deliberate steps of following after his passion.

Adeduntan, however, charged the graduating students to be intentional and have “a can-do- mindset.

“Don’t be afraid but have the core values that align with your vision. Be excellent, be healthy and follow your purpose with precision and detailing; if you fail, rise up and move forward.

“Creating values for yourself and others require that you be intentional with life decisions from choosing your career to building networks as well as nurturing relationships.”

In his address, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, the Vice-Chancellor University of Ibadan, felicitated the graduating students for the giant strides they achieved, urging them to be good ambassadors of the institution.

“It takes diligence, endurance and determination to complete any course of study at the University of Ibadan.

“Having gone through training in your various disciplines, I congratulate you. The success we are celebrating today would not have fallen on your lapse if you didn’t put in hard work,” he said.

Students from the faculties of Social Science, Education, Veterinary Medicine, Technology and Pharmacy were awarded first degrees.(NAN)