The 9th edition and the 4th biggest annual Catholic gathering ‘Unusual Praise 2019’ dedicated to spreading to the gospel and of Christ with a night of unforgettable praise and worship is set to hold come Friday November 29, 2019 at the Periwinkle Estate, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos with a lineup of great gospel artists that includes Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, Tope Alabi, Chioma Jesus, Osinachi, Big Bolaji to mention amongst others.

Speaking on this year event, Monsignor Paschal Nwaezeapu disclosed that one unique thing about this’ year event is the fact that event will come to end with a mass which is a great symbol of the Catholics and with this year’s theme which stands at ‘Declare the glory of God among the nation’, the 2019 edition will be remarkable as there will be a whole lot of testimonies and souls will be won through inspiration music rendition from some of the guest artistes.

Mrs. Lanre Da Silva Ajayi

Reiterating further, the Chairman of the occasion, Mrs. Lanre Da Silva Ajayi noted that the 2019 edition will standout via the church based enterpreurship programme launched in 2018 tagged ‘Unusual Entrepreneur where 250 men and women members of the Church from the entire Archdiocese of Lagos will be empowered at an august gathering with prizes ranging from N50, 000 to N1, 000,000 per person

Rakitic & Kramaric set to miss Croatia’s final EURO qualifier against Slovakia

‘ The unusual entrepreneurs does not stop at just empowering the successful winners with startup capitals alone but will at the end of the day be attached with a mentor who will serve as guide towards the successful execution of their various business idea.