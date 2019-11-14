Subscribers of Leading Digital Pay TV Company, StarTimes has expressed delight in the new TV series, memuna the corporate house girl currently enjoying massive viewership on ST Nollywood Plus and rave reviews from entertainment writers.

The TV series currently on Season 1 Episode 2 airs every Saturday on ST Nollywood plus by 8:30 pm African Time features notable faces in the movie industry like; Mide Martins, Saidi Balogun, and Iya Rainbow, etc.

Devoid of anything typical, The Episode 1 Season 2 of Memuna the corporate house girl reflects the continuous quest of the Bucknor family for a corporate maid which paved way for Memuna to come into the house. Memuna determines in her heart to explore the big house and embrace the life of a rich woman as she decided to try out the Salad experience with her newfound madam (Misola Iyun).

In the previous episode, The serious search for a house help made Tokun turn her husband Babatunde(Mike Abdul) into her house help leaving him with no choice but to seek help from his Grandmother(Idowu Phillips) who brought in Memuna as the house help.

1,000 persons benefit from Total Nigeria medical outreach in Lagos

The new series is a must-watch as it paints a vivid picture of what is happening around us and notable lessons that both the young and old can learn from and it promises to be a mind-blowing, intriguing and nonstop one of a kind watching experience.