Seems like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking their holiday cheer outside the royal family this year.

A spokesperson for the royal couple has confirmed that the new family will be spending the holiday with Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland.

They spent their last two Christmases at Sandringham, the Queen’s country estate in rural Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London.



This year’s decision “is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen,” the spokesperson said.



Their Royal Highnesses will be taking their extended family time towards the end of the month.

It is unclear exactly where they will be going to celebrate, but a royal source said in October that they would split their time between the US and the UK.

