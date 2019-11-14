By Chioma Joseph

The Vice-Chancellor of McPherson University reiterated the need for private universities to benefit from Tetfund, this came just as he revealed that a total number of 92 students will be awarded Bachelor degrees in various disciplines, during the forthcoming convocation ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2019.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adeniyi Agunbiade who was speaking during a pre -convocation press briefing, which held at the university’s senate chamber in Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, recently, disclosed that 15 of her graduating students made first-class honours .

Speaking further on the grades of the graduating students, Agunbiade said 38 of them, made a second class upper division, 31persons made second class lower, while 8 persons earned a third class.

He maintained that the faith-based institution on complementing government’s effort in producing highly skilled human resources that will impact positively on the country and the world in general.

While numbering some of the achievements of the institution since her inception seven years back, the Vice-Chancellor said the institution has been able to sustain since November 2012, till date.

APC Govs to Oshiomhole: Don’t destroy our party, respect organisational structures

According to him, the university which already boasts of several courses has concluded plans to kick start a degree in Nursing Science, as well as in Accounting, Computer Science, Economics, Finance, Business Administration, amongst others.



“ We have had a hitch-free and flawless adherence to Academic calender approved by the senate, we have also been doing the rapid processing of results and prompt transmission to parents and guardians within few days after examinations.

Students also get their certificates on graduation day, we have well-equipped laboratories and studios. Our staff and sponsored to attend local and international training and workshops.



“ All our academic progress are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission. Preparation is also in top gear for resource verification of our Bachelor of Nursing Science Degree (B.N.Sc.) in two weeks time by the National Universities Commission (NUC).



“ Other new undergraduate for which NUC resource verification is being awaited in the course of this session include B.Sc. Political Science, B.Sc. Software Engineering and B.Sc. Information Technology, and before next year’s Convocation exercise, our postgraduate would have kicked off with Masters in Accounting, Computer Science, Industrial Relations & Human Resource Management, Finance, History & International Studies, Economics, Marketing, Management, Diplomacy & Strategic Studies, PGD Computer Science, PGD Finance, PGD Management Studies and Masters in Business Administration (MBA), ” he said.



The Vice-Chancellor also reiterated the need for private universities to benefit from Tetfund, this he said will also ameliorate the financial stress many privately owned higher grapple with.



Daily Times gathered that the convocation which is the fourth in a series, will feature other events including a Convocation Lecture titled, ‘Saving Capitalism From The Capitalists’, to be delivered by Prof. Pat Utom, as well as the award of Doctorate Degrees to deserving persons.