Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has restated his administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and properties in the state.

Matawalle gave the reassurance when communities from Bazai area of Shinkafi Local Government paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Gusau.

“It is in realization of the fact that I was sent by Almighty God to come and govern the state at its most trying times that I also became more sincere in fulfilling all my campaign promises, especially on security to the electorate,” he declared.

According to the governor, without peace in the state even government would not survive, stressing that the peace being enjoyed now would not be toyed with as it is the bedrock upon which the yearnings of the people would be met.

Matawalle therefore, called on the people to continue to pray for the success of his administration, to enable it meet their expectations.

While responding to the appeal made by the communities, the governor assured them that the administration would always work in line with the people’s needs.

He directed the secretary to the state government to come up with better ways of meeting their demands.

Earlier, Leader of the delegation, Dr. Ahmad Kainuwa of Federal University, Gusau, told the governor that they were at the Government House to show their solidarity and appreciation of his efforts in maintaining peace in the state.

17 injured in blasts at south-eastern ammunition depot

Kainuwa recalled that since the inception of the Matawalle led administration, Bazai, like other parts of the state, has not recorded any attack from bandits.

He noted that the area has been under attack for almost a decade, until now.

The academic added that the visit is to appeal to the governor for the restoration of Bazai Emirate Council which was scrapped by the state House of Assembly about three months ago.