Croatia captain Luka Modric has been awarded the 2019 Golden Foot award in a ceremony in Monaco on Tuesday night.

The Golden Foot award is given to players who stand out for their athletic achievements, both as individuals and team players, and for their personality. The award is only given to active players of at least 28 years of age, and can only be won once.

Ten nominees are chosen by a panel of international journalists based on the criteria that they are at least 28 years of age and still playing. Out of this list, the winner was selected by an online poll

The winner of the award, Modric now leaves a permanent mould of his footprints on “The Champions Promenade”, on the seafront of Monaco.

Past winners include Andres Iniesta, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Didier Drogba, Ronaldinho, Francesco Totti, Alessandro Del Piero, and Ronaldo.

The award is the latest in a host of awards Modric has won recently which include the Ballon d’Or, The Best FIFA Men’s Player, World Soccer Player of the Year, UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award and the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball.