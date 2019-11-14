A charity organisation, the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), also known as Pyrates’ Confraternity, Abuja City Centre, has appealed to politicians and other stakeholders to avoid acts that trigger violence and play by the rules of the game.

The call, contained in a statement signed by Mr. Ugochukwu Nwodo, Capoon, NAS Sahara Deck, is coming ahead of the November 16 gubernatorial election in Kogi state.

Nwodo said that the election is “entirely a civil affair that requires citizens to exercise their franchise as provided for in the constitution and guidelines for elections.

“Violence and all forms of thuggery, intimidation and chaos should not have a place in 21st century electoral process.”

He also urged security agencies to ensure that the electorate in the state is freely allowed to exercise their right to vote in a violence free environment and without fear of any reprisals.

Furthermore, he called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to play the role of a fair umpire and urged INEC to ensure free, fair and credible election which should also be generally seen to be so by all concerned.

Osinbajo meets with Alibaba boss, discuss opportunities in Nigeria’s digital economy

He assured of the group’s commitment to all efforts geared towards ensuring that our electoral processes are strengthened and devoid of violence.

INEC had in May, announced a new date for the governorship elections in Kogi and Beyelsa states from November 2 to November 16.

The commission said the change in date followed several appeals from Bayelsa state that the election date coincided with the state’s annual Thanksgiving Day which is backed by law.