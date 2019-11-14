

Yenagoa – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it would commence distribution of sensitive materials for Nov. 16 Bayelsa governorship poll on Friday.



Mr Wilfred Ifogah, INEC Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, made this known on Thursday in Yenagoa in a message to journalists.

According to him, sensitive materials will start leaving Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Yenagoa by 7 00 a.m., on Friday to Registration Area Centre (RACs) across the state.

“The sensitive materials include: ballot boxes, papers, card reader machines, inks among others,” he said.

Mr Monday Udoh, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) urged members of Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) in the state to observe movement of the materials across the state.

“The materials are safe and secured at the CBN; IPAC would like go and observe them,” he said. (NAN)