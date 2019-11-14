Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has said that the governorship race for Delta in 2023, would not be a contest for children with pampers, insisting that this time around he has all it takes to clinch the seat.

Gbagi who said this while declaring his intentions to contest the 2023 governorship election in Delta State under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he now has what it takes for the battle, both in terms of finance and contact to run the race.

The former Minister who is a renowned criminologist and business man who spoke in his country home, Oginibo community in Ughelli South Local Government Council Area during a media luncheon to declare his intention to contest the 2023 race, promised to resign from office after one year if there is no visible infrastructure, stressing that as the biggest individual investor in Delta State, he will change the topography of Delta State in the first year in office.

Reacting to the question of being too hasty in his declaration, the PDP chieftain noted that it was not too early to begin consultation, saying unlike other appointees still waiting to gather some allowances to enable them announce their intentions, he can pay his bill and run his campaign comfortably.

He also said that in his first 100 days in office if elected as a governor, he will ensure that all jobless youths are taken out of the street and gainful employed.

According to him, it took him 24 years to plan his quest to govern Delta and he will emerge as the PDP candidate come 2023, stressing that, “we are not waiting to collect some allowance as appointee to gather money before we start consultation.

“I have the bullets to face this battle, I am talking about the financial resources to contest for the position of governor in the state, and this race is not for children wearing diapers.

“I have come to change the topography of Delta State and my chances are glaring because I have been planning for this governorship position for the past 24 years.

“It will be a slap on my person to have planned for 24yrs and I will fail, so, when the time comes, we shall separate the men from the boys.

“I have declared my intentions and I have started my consultation leading us to 2023 and if after my one year in office if the people are not satisfied with my performance, I will tender my resignation.

“My first 100 days in office I will remove all unemployed Deltans from the streets.”

Olorogun Gbagi further stated while reacting to questios on zoning that, “we did not zone the governorship of the party to tribes in Delta, but to senatorial Districts and now it has come to Delta Central, it is left for the people to talk to themselves and come up with a candidate.

“Delta Central Senatorial District alone cannot produce the governor of the state, but with the brotherhood support of our people from Delta South and North.

“We must work together with other ethnic groups in the state like we have done before for the candidate to emerge,” Gbagi said.