The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano State Sector Command, says it will engage in aggressive enforcement of traffic rules and regulations to curtail road traffic crashes.

The FRSC state sector commander, Mr Zubairu Mato said this in a statement issued in Kano on Thursday.

He pledged that the corps would continue to work with strategic stakeholders to pursue public enlightenment programmes.

“As the FRSC commemorates the World Day of Remembrance for victims of Road Traffic crashes nationwide with week-long events beginning from Nov.12 to Nov. 17, I appeal to all the stakeholders; drivers, passengers, parents, religious and community leaders, our good partners in the media, NGOs, Civil Society Organisations and other interest groups to remain dedicated to the success of safer road environment,” he said.

According to him, the state sector command has taken adequate measures to curtail the challenges of high rate of road traffic crashes with a view to enhancing the safety and security of road users.

“As we gradually come to the end of the year when traffic volume normally heightens and the rate of road traffic crashes become pervasive, we are devising adequate measures to curtail the challenges and enhance the safety and security of road users,” Mato said.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to pay special attention to their personal safety while driving, especially during the yuletide period.

He also urged members of the public to show concern for the victims of road traffic crashes.

“It is our hope that through collective efforts, we will be able to change people’s attitudes to road usage and the hazard that victims of road traffic crashes go through, knowing that ‘life is not a car part’.