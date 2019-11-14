Singer, Songwriter and Medical Doctor – Féminaija, a.k.a. Adepoju Olufemi Adeleye, popularly known for his singles B’aye Molla, and Desire, has put together his first EP, “Note2Self” which includes his recent singles; Ileri and Today.

The African folk crooner has put out this brilliant, well-composed work of art titled Note2Self, after taking a short break from the music scene.

This EP tugs at the heart, calling on you to stop, relax and just breathe. Each song explores something different: Love, daring to dream and lots more. It is truly a breath of fresh air.

#Note2Self is now available on popular music stores across the Internet.