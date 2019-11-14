A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced 38-year-old farmer, Ushe’u Shuaibu to eight months imprisonment for cheating his friend of N5 million.

Magistrate, Lukman Sidi, however, gave Ushe’u an option of N20, 000 fine, in addition to paying compensation of N5m to the complainant.

Sidi said the compensation should be paid in one year as he added that the judgment would serve as deterrent to other people of his like.

The sentence followed the plea of guilty by Ushe’u to the charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Leo Chidi, told the court that one Umar Mukhtar of Ungwan Uku, Kano State, on June 6, reported the matter at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department for further investigation.

According to the prosecutor, sometime in 2016, the complainant entrusted N5 m cash to the defendant to help him buy bags of dry pepper for storage.

Chidi alleged that rather than fulfill the business arrangement, the defendant bought the pepper, sold it and converted the capital and proceed to his own personal use without the complainant’s knowledge.

The prosecutor told the court that ever since, the defendant had refused to return the complainant’s money.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 297 and 307 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.