Uyo – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the victory of Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom at the Appeal Court as divine.

The state PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Ini Ememobong, said this in a statement in Uyo on Wednesday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), and its governorship candidate, Mr Nsima Ekere had approached the court seeking nullification of the election tribunal ruling which upheld Emmanuel’s victory.

Ememobong said that the victory has confirmed that power belong to the people.

“The judgment of the Court of Appeal on the appeal filed against the verdict of the governorship election petition tribunal by the APC and its governorship candidate Mr Nsima Ekere, has again aligned with reality by confirming the sanctity of the ballot.

“In the well considered judgment, the noble lords of the penultimate court, held that the appeal was lacking in merit, agreeing with the tribunal that the APC did not lead credible evidence to prove its case and that it dumped documents in the panel without linking them, as required by law.

“By the judgment, the judiciary has again shown that justice is directed by law and not federal might, partisan colouration or other extra legal dispositions.

“To this, we are deeply grateful to the court and wholeheartedly welcome the judgment,’’ Ememobong said.

He called on the APC to join hands with the PDP to ensure the implementation of Emmanuel’s transformation agenda in the state.

He said that the PDP acknowledged the zeal and emotional investments committed to the governorship quest by Ekere.

“He has fought the fight, ran the race, but the results are not in his favour.

“We urge him to avoid the temptation of escalation of commitment and rather view the Akwa Ibom project as the cynosure and act in the benefit of the larger interest of the people,” he said.

He commended the electorate for their steadfastness and continuous support to the PDP in spite of all odds.

He assured that the PDP would continue to deliver on the dividends of democracy and lead the state steadily on the journey to the land of fulfillment.(NAN)

PDP rejects hate speech bill

