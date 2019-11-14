The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos office, yesterday, arraigned one John Isang and his son, Martins before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja on an amended two-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of $108, 000 ( One Hundred and Eight Thousand United States Dollars).

The duo allegedly obtained the said sum from one Ikechukwu Eze on the pretext of providing him a vessel to transport Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) outside the country.



The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.



One of the counts reads: “That you John Isang , Martins John Isang , David Ola (now at large), Ferdinand Lolo (now at large), Frank Aku (still at large), Agare Celebrate (still at large), Sani Abdulllahi (still at large) , Mark Aku (still at large) and Ibor Ferdinand Agbor (still at large) sometimes in August 2018 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to obtain money from Mr. Ikechukwu Eze by falsely representing to Ikechukwu Eze that you had a vessel to transport 5000 Metric Tons of Automative Gas Oil (AGO) for him from Nigeria to Ghana which pretence you knew was false.”