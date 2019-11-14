The Edo Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday rejected the alleged suspension of the state chairman of the party, Mr Anselm Ojezua by the National Working Committee.

This is contained in a statement issued in Benin by the State Assistant Secretary of the party, Mr Anthony Ikhuenobe.

Ikhuenobe described the decision of the NWC as bias considering the speed at which it accepted the unconstitutional attempt by some members of the state working committee to remove the state chairman of the party.

“They were sponsored and supervised by the National Chairman of APC without recourse to the state Executive Committee.

”In any case, the state executive committee of the party in Edo State had met on Nov. 12 and passed a vote of implicit confidence on the Chairman, Anselm Ojezua,” the statement said.

According to him, nothing is done to authenticate the signatories to the infamous document relied upon by the those concerned.

The statement accused APC national leadership of being the sponsor of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), a splinter group in the APC in Edo .

Ikhuenobe stated that the group was created to destabilise the party in the state and called on Nigerians to disregard the purported suspension of the state chairman of APC.

(NAN)